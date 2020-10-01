Congratulations to Jan Brewer (Armstrong/Vernon) who was acclaimed into the position of Bargaining Committee Member and Chairperson. Jan brings to the table extensive experience from previous rounds of bargaining with the employer.

Unfortunately, there were no further nominations received, so we are making a further call for nominations for Bargaining Committee Members to represent each of the three remaining jobsites (Campbell River, Harrop and Red Rock) as we prepare to head into bargaining. We encourage you all to consider participating in this important process to represent your colleagues at your jobsite.

Bargaining Committee Member, three positions

o Campbell River jobsite – one position

o Harrop jobsite – one position

o Red Rock jobsite – one position

You can nominate a co-worker or accept a nomination to run in the election for the Bargaining Committee Member for the jobsite where you work.

If only one candidate is nominated at a particular jobsite, an election won't be necessary. In the event that more than one candidate is nominated at a particular jobsite, an election will be held and only employees working at that jobsite will be able to cast ballots in that election. The candidate with the most votes will be elected.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: 5:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on a single 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed . Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Please mail, fax or email your completed nomination forms to:

Mail: 4911 Canada Way,

Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3

Facsimile: 604-294-5092

Email: Donna.Weiss@bcgeu.ca

Download PDF documents:

Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure, if required, will be distributed after the nomination period closes on October 30, 2020.

In solidarity,

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP