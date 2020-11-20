Your bargaining committee is preparing to head to the table with your employer soon. We need your input on the issues in your workplace that are most important to you. Please find attached a bargaining questionnaire for your review and completion. Your input in establishing the bargaining priorities for your bargaining committee is critical to the process.

We ask that you complete the questionnaire and return it as soon as possible, but no later than Friday, December 4 at 5 pm .

You can complete the questionnaire online here, save the document, and email it to negotiations@bcgeu.ca. You can also complete a hard copy and fax or scan and email it as described on the questionnaire. If you wish to receive a hard copy of the questionnaire to mail in, please ask your local bargaining committee member. For members at Red Rock who wish to have a hard copy questionnaire, please email negotiations@bcgeu.ca immediately so that we can get the questionnaire to you via mail.

Thank you.

Your bargaining committee:

Jan Brewer (Armstrong/Vernon), Bargaining Committee Chair

Patti Hughes (Harrop), Bargaining Committee Member

Marcel Ouellet (Campbell River), Bargaining Committee Member

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative



