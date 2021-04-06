Your bargaining committee resumed meetings to prepare for negotiations of our renewal agreement. We reviewed surveys, discussed current issues that members brought forward, and reviewed the collective agreement to identify priorities for bargaining. We have further meeting dates scheduled in April to finalize proposals. No bargaining dates have been confirmed with the Employer yet.

Before we get to the bargaining table, we want to make sure that we connect with members again so that we can talk about your priorities and make sure we have a clear understanding of what you want us to discuss. We will be holding membership meetings at each worksite, and each worksite will provide further details on when and where the meetings will be held.

We encourage everyone to connect with their bargaining committee through a worksite meeting. If you are not able to attend a meeting, you can connect with the elected bargaining committee member at your worksite or email us at [email protected] with "PRT" in the subject line.

Feel free to share this email with a co-worker that we might have missed.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Thank you for your patience and ongoing support.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Jan Brewer – Armstrong/Vernon

Patti Hughes – Harrop

Marcel Ouellet – Campbell River

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative – Negotiations

