Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU's Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
The union and employer bargaining committees met virtually on August 12th. We continued to have constructive discussions on our non-monetary items and we have not tabled or moved into any monetary items yet.
We had hoped to bargain in person the week of September 27th but with changes to provincial health orders in the interior, we have had to adjust to bargaining virtually that week.
We are looking forward to having more substantive discussions in September and will provide you with an update after we meet.
Feel free to share this email with a co-worker that we might have missed.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
Thank you for your patience and ongoing support.
In solidarity,
Your bargaining committee: Jan Brewer - Armstrong/Vernon Patti Hughes - Harrop Marcel Ouellet - Campbell River Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations