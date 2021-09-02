The union and employer bargaining committees met virtually on August 12th. We continued to have constructive discussions on our non-monetary items and we have not tabled or moved into any monetary items yet.



We had hoped to bargain in person the week of September 27th but with changes to provincial health orders in the interior, we have had to adjust to bargaining virtually that week.



We are looking forward to having more substantive discussions in September and will provide you with an update after we meet.



Feel free to share this email with a co-worker that we might have missed.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



Thank you for your patience and ongoing support.



In solidarity,



Your bargaining committee:

Jan Brewer - Armstrong/Vernon

Patti Hughes - Harrop

Marcel Ouellet - Campbell River

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP