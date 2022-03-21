Your elected bargaining committee has a new tentative agreement for you to consider. Ratification meetings are scheduled for in person at specific worksites and members will receive a mail-in ballot based on the information we have in our Membership Records.

We hope that you will either come in person to one of the times and locations listed below or reach out to one of the bargaining committee members to ask questions about the new tentative agreement.

DETAILS OF YOUR NEW TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

The ratification document is a full and comprehensive report of the proposed changes to the collective agreement and is available for you to review prior to voting on whether to accept the terms of the new collective agreement.

Click HERE to download the ratification document.

VOTING ON YOUR NEW TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

The ratification vote begins on April 22, 2022. Members can drop in at the times and locations listed to ask questions and vote in-person, or mail in their ballot if they receive a voting package in the mail.

Friday, April 22 – Red Rock

18505 Forest Nursery Rd

9 am to 1 pm

Tuesday, April 26 – Harrop

6320 Harrop – Procter Rd

11:30 am to 3:30 pm

Wednesday, April 27 – Vernon

7501 Bench Rd

2 pm to 5 pm

Thursday, April 28 – Armstrong

668 St. Anne Rd

2 pm to 5 pm

Monday, May 2 – Campbell River

3820 Snowden Rd

9 am to 1 pm

The last day to vote is Monday, May 2, 2022. Ballots received after this date will be counted if the envelope is post-marked for this date. Ballots will be counted on or after May 9, 2022 to allow time for mail-in ballots.

SIGN UP FOR INFORMATION

To ensure that you receive a voting package in the mail, please sign up to the BCGEU Member Portal or update your email address with us at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

The bargaining committee recommends that you vote yes to accept the terms of the new tentative agreement.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Jan Brewer - Armstrong/Vernon

Patti Hughes - Harrop

Marcel Ouellet - Campbell River

Selena Kongpreecha, BCGEU Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP