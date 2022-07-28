Your collective agreement is now out for signature and a draft of the agreement is now available.



Click here to access a copy of the agreement.



To be clear, it says "Draft" in this version of the collective agreement, but this is the final version that is out for signature. No further changes will be made to the language in this version.



We also received good news regarding the Policy Grievances filed on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on September 30 each year and was declared a federal statutory holiday in 2021. The BCGEU filed a policy grievance in 2021 and 2022 to protect your rights under the current language in the collective agreement, because PRT did not recognize this day as a paid holiday. We recently received the arbitrator's decision on this grievance and the arbitrator ruled in favour of the union. This means that National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is considered a paid holiday in your collective agreement and members who were entitled to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday in 2021 and in 2022 will be made whole. The employer and the union are finalizing implementation of the remedy.



If you are interested in reading the decision, you can access a copy by clicking here.



Please remember to sign up to the BCGEU Member Portal or update your email address with us at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:



Jan Brewer – Armstrong/Vernon

Patti Hughes – Harrop

Marcel Ouellett – Campbell River

Selena Kongpreecha, BCGEU Negotiations



