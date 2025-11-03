Component Agreements Now Available Online





Good afternoon public service members,

We're pleased to share that all Component Agreements from this round of bargaining are now available on our website.

Members can now review the full text of their component-specific language, including updated provisions, clarified language, and improvements secured through bargaining.





Online townhalls and webinars are being held by our bargaining committee in advance of voting to help members understand the agreement. If you have any questions, we hope you can join us for one of the upcoming component specific webinars and virtual townhalls.





For all public service BCGEU members

Monday, November 3 at 7:00 pm PT: Zoom webinar (access here)

Tuesday, November 4 at 9:00 am PT: Zoom webinar (access here)





For public service BCGEU members by component

Component 12 – Tuesday, November 4 at 12:00 pm PT (access here)

Component 5 – Tuesday, November 4 at 7:00 pm PT (access here)

Component 20 – Wednesday, November 5 at 9:00 am PT (access here)

Component 6 – Wednesday, November 5 at 12:00 pm PT (access here)

Component 1 – Thursday, November 6 at 9:00 am PT (access here)





Thank you again for your solidarity and strength throughout this round of bargaining.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP