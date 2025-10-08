Dear PS members,

As we continue to stand strong together on the picket lines, we want to share an important update about strike pay (including for those doing essential services work) and to provide some information on when strike pay is paid.





Strike Pay Has Changed!



Effective immediately, strike pay has changed from the target pay system to a flat rate system. The new flat rate strike pay will apply to the current pay period that began September 28.



For each picketing shift, members will earn $130, tax-free.



If you're full-time, you're eligible to work up to 5 picket shifts/week (for a maximum of $650, tax-free). If you're part-time, you're eligible for prorated strike pay for as many shifts as you are scheduled to work. For example, if you work 3 days/week, you can picket and get strike pay for 3 shifts (3 × $130 = $390 tax free).



If you work in essential services, here's what you need to know:

If you work under 7 hours of essential services in a week, you can work up to 5 picket shifts per week, for a maximum of $650 if you are full time or prorated if part time.

If you work 7 hours or more of essential services in a week, for every 7 hours of essential work, you are scheduled for 1 fewer picket shift. Example: If you are full time and work 14 hours essential services, you will do 3 picket shifts ($390) plus your wages for 14 hours of essential work.

Finally, if you are full-time and your strike pay and any applicable essential shift wages are less than $650/week, you may schedule additional picket shifts to bring you up to the $650 maximum.



Here's a flow chart to explain the new system:



Your Strike Pay Questions Answered



When is the pay period?



The pay period is from Sunday-Saturday each week, with payments issued on the following Friday. For this current week, the pay period is Sunday September 28-Saturday October 4, and Payworks will issue payments on October 10.



When do I get paid?



Payworks deposits money into bank accounts and issues cheques each Friday. For those who have signed up for direct deposit, your pay will appear immediately in your account, but some banks or credit unions have a processing delay before the money will show up in your bank account. This is not a delay on the union's end, so is unfortunately not something that we can control. If you have questions about this, you can speak directly with your bank or credit union.



If you are expecting a cheque, you should call or email the AO corresponding to the Area in which you picketed as of Monday for how to get your cheque.



Will the postal strike affect strike pay?



CUPW members at Canada Post just announced a national strike, which could mean significant delays in getting strike pay cheques to you. The single best way to avoid strike pay delays is to sign up for Payworks.



Please check your inbox for an email from [email protected] and follow the instructions. You will be asked to confirm your identity, to create login credentials and to set up direct deposit by providing your banking information. Further info about Payworks can be found here.



Your dedication is the backbone of this strike. Together, we're showing strength, determination, and solidarity in every corner of the province.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Public Sector Bargaining Committee





During this round of bargaining and job action, our union has been maintaining a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) for members, including questions about sick days, covering work, overtime, and remote work. It can be found at https://www.bcgeu.ca/ps_faqs



Know your worksite so you don't unknowingly scab. Regardless of how often you work or if you work remotely, if your or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is being picketed, you are on strike. If you're unsure of your home base or headquarters, talk with your coworkers or check the address on your paycheque, letter of employment, telework agreement and/or physical address of your worksite. Knowing your worksite is critical to ensuring you don't unknowingly scab (i.e., work when you're actually on strike). For more, review "How do I determine if my worksite is on strike?" in our FAQ here.









