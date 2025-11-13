Dear members of the public service,





We are pleased to share that BCGEU members have voted in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement reached with the provincial government. This vote marks the conclusion of a long and challenging round of bargaining, one defined by your strength, unity, and unwavering commitment to fairness.



Of all public service members, 79% took part in the vote, and 89.3% of those who voted supported (ratified) the tentative agreement.



This achievement would not have been possible without your participation in the democratic union process and your dedication to one another. Every picket shift, every show of solidarity, and every voice raised for respect and fair treatment made this outcome possible. You showed the same commitment and creativity on the picket lines, in your communities, and online as you do in your work for the BC Public Service and it had a major impact on the success of our strike.



We know the past weeks have demanded real sacrifice from members across the province. Your determination on the picket lines and your resolve at the bargaining table sent a powerful message: public service workers deserve to be heard, respected, and valued for the vital work you do every day.



This agreement is a direct result of that collective strength. It reflects what can be accomplished when members stand together and stay united.



The work of the Public Service Bargaining Committee continues after ratification, ensuring that the commitments made in this agreement are implemented effectively and that members' voices continue to guide the path forward.



On behalf of the entire bargaining committee and union leadership, thank you for your solidarity, your patience, and your trust. Together, we've shown what we can achieve when we work together.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee









UWU/MoveUP