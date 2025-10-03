Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. PS members receiving strike pay by cheque - Action required: Collecting your strike pay cheque - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

PS members receiving strike pay by cheque - Action required: Collecting your strike pay cheque - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 03, 2025

Action required: Collecting your strike pay cheque  

 

Because Canada Post workers are on strike and mail delivery has been suspended across the country, we are currently unable to send your strike pay cheque by mail. 

To receive your cheque, please call or email your area office to let them know you are receiving your strike pay by cheque. You can find contact information for all area offices here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

An area office representative will then make arrangements to get your cheque to you directly. 

We recognize this creates an extra step for you, so we thank you for your patience and your solidarity with CUPW members also fighting for a fair contract! 

If you have not already done so, please sign-up for Payworks to receive your strike pay by direct deposit in future. Check your inbox for an email from [email protected] and follow the instructions. If you are having issues specifically with Payworks - you haven't received the email or you're having other issues getting your account set up - please contact our strike support team at [email protected] or call 1-833-833-1647.  

 

In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee 

 
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff



UWU/MoveUP