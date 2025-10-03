Action required: Collecting your strike pay cheque
Because Canada Post workers are on strike and mail delivery has been suspended across the country, we are currently unable to send your strike pay cheque by mail.
To receive your cheque, please call or email your area office to let them know you are receiving your strike pay by cheque. You can find contact information for all area offices here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact
An area office representative will then make arrangements to get your cheque to you directly.
We recognize this creates an extra step for you, so we thank you for your patience and your solidarity with CUPW members also fighting for a fair contract!
If you have not already done so, please sign-up for Payworks to receive your strike pay by direct deposit in future. Check your inbox for an email from [email protected] and follow the instructions. If you are having issues specifically with Payworks - you haven't received the email or you're having other issues getting your account set up - please contact our strike support team at [email protected] or call 1-833-833-1647.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs