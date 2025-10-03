Action required: Collecting your strike pay cheque

Because Canada Post workers are on strike and mail delivery has been suspended across the country, we are currently unable to send your strike pay cheque by mail.

To receive your cheque, please call or email your area office to let them know you are receiving your strike pay by cheque. You can find contact information for all area offices here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

An area office representative will then make arrangements to get your cheque to you directly.

We recognize this creates an extra step for you, so we thank you for your patience and your solidarity with CUPW members also fighting for a fair contract!

If you have not already done so, please sign-up for Payworks to receive your strike pay by direct deposit in future. Check your inbox for an email from [email protected] and follow the instructions. If you are having issues specifically with Payworks - you haven't received the email or you're having other issues getting your account set up - please contact our strike support team at [email protected] or call 1-833-833-1647.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP