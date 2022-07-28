- The newly ratified agreement is now in effect as the 19th Main Agreement between the B.C. Public Service Agency and the BC General Employees' Union
- The previous public service agreement – the 18th Main Agreement – took effect April 1, 2019 and expired on March 31, 2022.
- The BCGEU is the only union covered by this agreement.
- Employer: Public Service Agency
- BCGEU members covered: approximately 33,000
- Negotiations start date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
- Examples of jobs performed and services provided by BCGEU members:
- Correctional officers and sheriffs;
- B.C. government liquor store and cannabis store workers;
- Social workers, child protection, probation officers, and system analysts;
- Administrative and support services; and
- Wildfire forest fighters, biologists, design engineers, conservation officers, scientific/technical officers, inspectors and planning officers.
- The BCGEU is one of B.C.'s largest unions, representing more than 85,000 members who work in every sector of the provincial economy and live in every community across B.C.
- More than 64,000 BCGEU members (78 per cent) are covered by one of six public sector agreements that are being negotiated in 2022.
- BCGEU members make up 17 per cent of the 384,000 unionized workers and public service professionals that will be negotiating with the provincial government in 2022.
- The public service agreement is the second public sector agreement to be ratified in 2022, following the ratification of the Health Services and Support - Facilities Subsector agreement (Health Facilities) on October 13, 2022.
- BCGEU members remain in bargaining at the following public sector tables (more details here):
- Health Services & Support – Community Subsector agreement
- Community Social Services (Community Living, General Services and Indigenous Services agreements)
- Post-secondary (instructors and support staff agreements)
- Health Science Professionals
Bargaining timeline:
- September 23, 2021: Bargaining survey sent to members
- November 5, 2021: Member polling conducted (external polling)
- November 26, 2021: Public Service bargaining conference
- January 31, 2022: Component bargaining commences
- February 7: Main table bargaining commences
- March 14: talks stalled as employer does not have revised wage offer
- March 25: BCGEU and PSA resume talks
- April 7: Public service bargaining hits impasse over wage proposals
- May 16: Strike vote begins
- June 22: Ballot count and announcement of 95% strike vote
- July 3: Bargaining resumes for one day, talks break down
- Aug 12: Strike notice issued
- August 15-30: Job action commences at LDB warehouses
- August 22: Job action escalates to include OT ban
- August 25: Bargaining resumes as employer calls union back to the table
- September 6: Tentative agreement announced
Ratification vote:
- Electronic voting was conducted and verified by Simply Voting – a secure, third-party online voting platform.
- Voting began on Monday, October 3, and closed on Monday, October 17, at 5 p.m.
- Immediately following the close of voting, the BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee, BCGEU staff and scrutineers received the final vote count at BCGEU Headquarters.
- The results of the vote were 53.4 % in favour of the tentative agreement.
- Approximately 71% of over 32,600 eligible voters participated in the ratification vote.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.