Delegates from communities across the province gathered in Vancouver last Friday to discuss priorities and bargaining strategies at the public service bargaining conference.

BCGEU President and Public Service Bargaining Committee Chair Stephanie Smith welcomed delegates with opening remarks, recognizing that members in the public service have kept our province running through the pandemic – and continue to do so – despite extraordinarily challenging circumstances

"That's why this work-bargaining-is so critical," said Smith. "Bargaining is foundational to our union and our members because it's how we build collective agreements. But it's also how we build solidarity and power as a union."

Mario Canseco, a respected pollster who has analyzed and conducted public opinion research for nearly 20 years, presented delegates with an overview of the current economic and political landscape in British Columbia and across Canada, as well as a detailed review and analysis of recent polling results of BCGEU members in the public service.

Public Service Bargaining Committee Lead Negotiator Mike Eso provided delegates with a look at highlights and emerging themes from over 5,800 bargaining survey results. Members' input has been clear: you want a fair and equitable contract that addresses the rising cost-of-living, and recognizes how critically important public service workers are to British Columbians.

Next Steps

Your bargaining committee will continue to meet to finalize our bargaining package, and dates for both component and main table are set with the employer for January. Our union remains committed to bringing your issues forward.

We will keep you informed every step of the way.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee

Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Second Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Doug Dykens, Director - Field Services & Negotiations

Mike Eso, Secretary

Lisa Lane, Support Staff

