We have heard from many of you that you have not yet received your retro pay. We hear your concerns, and we agree that this is unacceptable. Right from ratification of your collective agreement, we made it clear to your employer – the Public Service Agency (PSA) – that retro pay was a priority.



Your bargaining committee has followed up with your employer and has pressed them on the urgency of this issue. The PSA continues to advise us that they have prioritized the implementation of wage increases and then retroactive pay. We will continue to press the employer on this issue and keep you informed as progress is made.



We are currently awaiting changes to the employer's 19th Main Agreement FAQ web page reflecting these updates.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



