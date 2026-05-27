VRI Agreement and Latest Updates

Since our last bulletin, there are several new updates to report. Watch BCGEU President Paul Finch outline these updates in a new video.

Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program Agreement Reached

The BCGEU and the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) establishing a new Voluntary Retirement Incentive (VRI) program for the term of the 20th Main Agreement. Watch Paul outline the details here.

What is the Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program?

The program is intended to support workforce reductions in the BC Public Service while minimizing impacts on workers and reducing the need for involuntary workforce reductions. The agreement prioritizes voluntary options for employees who are nearing retirement eligibility.

The VRI program will be rolled out in waves between May 1, 2026 and March 31, 2028, subject to ministry operational needs and employer approval. The program includes two separate retirement options for eligible employees:

Early Retirement Incentive (ERI)

The ERI is a pension enhancement that allows eligible employees to retire early without pension reductions.

Retirement Incentive (RI)

The RI option provides workers with a one-time lump sum payment equal to six months of their base salary.

Participation by Invitation Only

Participation in the VRI program is voluntary, but workers cannot apply unless invited by their ministry. We encourage members who are invited to participate in the program to review their pension information carefully and seek financial advice if needed.

Eligibility Criteria

Employees must be at least 55 years old (or have sufficient pre-retirement leave), occupy a redundant position or create a vacancy, and receive an invitation from the Ministry.

Important Details

Not all ministries or work areas will offer VRI opportunities.

Where downsizing is taking place, the program is intended to help eliminate positions voluntarily, without forcing layoffs through Article 13.

It is the employer's decision whether to offer VRI, and offers are specific to individual positions. The employer may offer VRI to someone in a position in one department, but not to the same position in another department.

Participation is voluntary, and it is the employee's decision whether to accept an offer.

Our union will continue working with the PSA throughout the implementation of each VRI wave and will keep members informed as new information becomes available.

Lateral Transfer Policy Grievance

Paul and Public Service Lead Negotiator Linsay Buss met with the PSA last week to discuss the policy grievance on lateral transfers. Watch Paul discuss details of that meeting here. Our union's position is that limiting competitions to lateral transfers undermines merit-based selection processes and restricts opportunities for qualified workers to advance within the public service. Paul noted that this not only impacts workers' morale but also prevents the best-qualified applicants from being able to apply for promotions within the civil service. This matter is currently with our legal team in preparation for a hearing.

Clarification on MOU 1 Language

Paul addressed recent concerns from members surrounding the effectiveness of the job security language in MOU 1. He emphasized that the language is strong and has consistently protected members since it was first negotiated. Our union remains confident in the effectiveness of the protections provided under MOU 1.

We will continue keeping you updated on these issues and more.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





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