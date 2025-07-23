Impasse: how we got here and what's next
As communicated last Friday, negotiations between your bargaining committee and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA) reached an impasse on July 18, 2025. Watch the press conference here.
We reached impasse because, despite six months of negotiations and our continued efforts to reach a fair agreement, a significant gap remains. Our employer has not demonstrated that they are taking your priorities seriously nor are they engaging meaningfully with the proposals we've brought forward on your behalf.
That's why we are now seeking a strike mandate from you.
This email outlines next steps and the proposals your committee has made to the employer based directly on the priorities you've consistently identified.
What's next
STRIKE AUTHORIZATION VOTE PREPARATIONS
As per the bargaining process, hitting impasse means your committee is asking all members working for the BC Public Service to authorize escalating action to force settlement or mediation. In this case, this includes taking a strike authorization vote. A positive strike authorization vote does not automatically mean a strike will happen. But it is a powerful tool in negotiating the agreement we all need.
Our strike authorization vote will run online August 11-29, 2025. More details will be provided soon.
We are beginning the strike authorization vote in a few weeks to allow sufficient time for members to understand the issues and how to participate, to provide your updated personal contact information, and to avoid holding the vote over the August long weekend.
INFORMATION SESSIONS
To ensure you have all the info you need to make an informed decision for next month's strike authorization vote, your bargaining committee will host a series of information sessions by telephone or Zoom in the coming weeks. Join a public service bargaining information session:
Tuesday, July 29 – 7:00–8:30 p.m. 📞 Telephone Town Hall
We'll call you at the start of the event-make sure your phone number is current by updating it in the BCGEU Member Portal.
You will have the opportunity to ask questions live.
Wednesday, July 30 – 8:00–9:30 a.m. 💻 Zoom Webinar - Join here and submit your questions in advance here.
- Thursday, July 31 – 12:00–1:30 p.m. 💻 Zoom Webinar – Join here and submit your questions in advance here.
- Wednesday, July 30 – 8:00–9:30 a.m. 💻 Zoom Webinar - Join here and submit your questions in advance here.
Additional sessions will also be offered by components and will be communicated shortly.
BCGEU proposals on members' priorities
Over the past few weeks, your committee tabled many proposals to our employer, including the following:
General Wage Increase (GWI):
- April 1, 2025 – 4 per cent
- April 1, 2026 – 4.25 per cent or Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)* whichever is greater
*As measured by BC Consumer Price Index (CPI) All Items 12-month average, period from March 2025 to February 2026
Other wages:
- New Grid Step 6 at 2 per cent above Step 5 as of April 1, 2025
- Various targeted occupational adjustments, including moving Grid 9s to a higher classification – designed to lift wages for members at the lower end of the pay grid and in occupations where B.C.'s public service wages have fallen behind other jurisdictions
Non-monetary:
- Telework provisions to contest arbitrary or discriminatory application of telework
- Removal of the broken and outdated "job evaluation plan" (PSJEP) and inclusion into base pay of all existing bonuses and temporary market adjustments
- An improved process to review and limit excluded positions, restore a reasonable ratio of excluded-to-union positions, and protect union jobs
Benefits:
- Increase to vision care
- Increase to counselling
- Health Spending Account
From the outset, members like you have made it clear: competitive wages that address our affordability crisis, fair access to telework, a modernized contract with a classification system that more fairly values our work, and a limit on non-union managers are essential to achieving a deal in this round of bargaining.
Provide your contact info
It is critical that our union has your up-to-date personal contact information to ensure you are kept informed and prepared. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email address and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same if they haven't done so already.
Keep an eye on your inbox as we will be answering frequently asked questions shortly.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
