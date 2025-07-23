Impasse: how we got here and what's next

As communicated last Friday, negotiations between your bargaining committee and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA) reached an impasse on July 18, 2025. Watch the press conference here.

We reached impasse because, despite six months of negotiations and our continued efforts to reach a fair agreement, a significant gap remains. Our employer has not demonstrated that they are taking your priorities seriously nor are they engaging meaningfully with the proposals we've brought forward on your behalf.

That's why we are now seeking a strike mandate from you.

This email outlines next steps and the proposals your committee has made to the employer based directly on the priorities you've consistently identified.





What's next



STRIKE AUTHORIZATION VOTE PREPARATIONS

As per the bargaining process, hitting impasse means your committee is asking all members working for the BC Public Service to authorize escalating action to force settlement or mediation. In this case, this includes taking a strike authorization vote. A positive strike authorization vote does not automatically mean a strike will happen. But it is a powerful tool in negotiating the agreement we all need.

Our strike authorization vote will run online August 11-29, 2025. More details will be provided soon.

We are beginning the strike authorization vote in a few weeks to allow sufficient time for members to understand the issues and how to participate, to provide your updated personal contact information, and to avoid holding the vote over the August long weekend.



INFORMATION SESSIONS

To ensure you have all the info you need to make an informed decision for next month's strike authorization vote, your bargaining committee will host a series of information sessions by telephone or Zoom in the coming weeks. Join a public service bargaining information session:

Tuesday, July 29 – 7:00–8:30 p.m. 📞 Telephone Town Hall

We'll call you at the start of the event-make sure your phone number is current by updating it in the BCGEU Member Portal.

You will have the opportunity to ask questions live.



Additional sessions will also be offered by components and will be communicated shortly.



BCGEU proposals on members' priorities

Over the past few weeks, your committee tabled many proposals to our employer, including the following:

General Wage Increase (GWI):

April 1, 2025 – 4 per cent

April 1, 2026 – 4.25 per cent or Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)* whichever is greater

*As measured by BC Consumer Price Index (CPI) All Items 12-month average, period from March 2025 to February 2026



Other wages:

New Grid Step 6 at 2 per cent above Step 5 as of April 1, 2025

Various targeted occupational adjustments, including moving Grid 9s to a higher classification – designed to lift wages for members at the lower end of the pay grid and in occupations where B.C.'s public service wages have fallen behind other jurisdictions



Non-monetary:

Telework provisions to contest arbitrary or discriminatory application of telework

Removal of the broken and outdated "job evaluation plan" (PSJEP) and inclusion into base pay of all existing bonuses and temporary market adjustments

An improved process to review and limit excluded positions, restore a reasonable ratio of excluded-to-union positions, and protect union jobs



Benefits:

Increase to vision care

Increase to counselling

Health Spending Account





From the outset, members like you have made it clear: competitive wages that address our affordability crisis, fair access to telework, a modernized contract with a classification system that more fairly values our work, and a limit on non-union managers are essential to achieving a deal in this round of bargaining.





Provide your contact info

It is critical that our union has your up-to-date personal contact information to ensure you are kept informed and prepared. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email address and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same if they haven't done so already.

Keep an eye on your inbox as we will be answering frequently asked questions shortly.







In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP