📽️ Video Update: Bargaining, Impasse & Next Steps

In a new video message, Paul Finch, BCGEU President and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee, provides important updates following the recent declaration of impasse in negotiations.



Paul outlines key information about the upcoming strike authorization vote, which opens on August 11 and closes on August 29. He emphasizes how critical it is that all members have the information they need to make an informed decision when casting their ballots.



"Your bargaining committee is recommending, unanimously, to deliver a mandate that allows us to show the employer that this union and our membership are firmly united behind your needs in getting an agreement that addresses the concerns that you've brought forward."



Following the vote, your bargaining committee will assess whether your employer is prepared to return to the table with a willingness to meaningfully move on both their proposals and those brought forward by our union.



👉 Watch the full video update here



Check out our new FAQs for detailed information about the strike vote and more.





🧾 New: A-Z of Bargaining Terms

Did you know that over one-third of public service members have worked in the public service for less than five years? If you're new to the bargaining process, you're not alone.



To help make things clearer, we've created a simple, easy-to-use glossary of key terms used in public service bargaining.



Explore the glossary here – BCGEU Bargaining 2025: BC Public Service

Still Have Questions? Join Tomorrow's Info Session

If you missed last night's telephone info session or this morning's Zoom webinar info session, don't worry-there is still another Zoom webinar coming up tomorrow where you can get your questions answered:

Component-specific info sessions are also being planned. More details to come.





In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





