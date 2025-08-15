We've been hearing reports from the frontlines that some of your managers are asking you to remove your VOTE YES buttons and Teams backgrounds. Please know that displaying union insignia, including BCGEU branded swag, such as buttons, office accessories and digital materials, is a protected right in our collective agreement, as per Clause 2.8, which reads in part:

(a) A union member shall have the right to wear or display the recognized insignia of the Union.

(b) The recognized insignia of the Union shall include the designation "bcgeu". This designation shall, at the employee's option, be placed on stenography typed by a member of the Union. This designation shall be placed below the signatory initials on typewritten correspondence.

Defend your collective rights so that we don't lose them. If a manager asks you or your coworkers to remove your BCGEU Vote YES buttons, Vote YES Teams background and other union insignia, please follow these steps:

Refer your manager to Clause 2.8 of the collective agreement. If they insist that you remove your button and/or your Teams Background, follow their instruction, but log the conversation (noting date and time with a brief description of what happened) If they claim that your solidarity action goes against the employer's Code of Conduct, please include what they said in your log. Speak with a steward to pursue a grievance. Remember: The more of us who wear our union-pride, the harder it will be for the employer to single anyone out.



Solidarity actions are meant to catch the employer's attention: they're a foghorn, signaling our readiness to act. Management's unreasonable reaction to the buttons and backgrounds is just proof that our action is working, and it lays bare the employer's insecurities.

Keep up the incredible work, protect your rights and normalize the call for inflation-fighting wages.



In Solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





