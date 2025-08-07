Our Strike Authorization Vote opens next Monday - August 11.

Your bargaining committee is unanimously recommending a YES vote to authorize a strike. Can we count on you to vote "YES" as soon as you receive your ballot?

Vote "YES"

A strong strike mandate will show the employer that members are united and ready to fight for a fair deal that includes:

Wages that address the affordability crisis

Fair telework language

Limits on non-union management

A classification system that properly values our work

This isn't a vote to walk out tomorrow. It's a vote to show we're serious and to give us the power to take job action if that's what's necessary to get a deal.

In fact, a strong "YES" mandate is the best way to avoid a strike. It puts pressure on the employer to return to the table with a real offer.

Watch this video featuring bargaining chair Paul Finch and BCGEU activists about why it's important to vote "yes":

Don't wait – vote early

The strike vote runs until August 29, but casting your ballot early makes a big difference.

A dedicated team of worksite contacts will be reaching out to members who haven't voted yet-because the more members who vote, the stronger the signal we send to the employer. By voting early, you help them focus their efforts on reaching others and building our collective power.

Voting credentials will be sent to members' personal emails on the morning of August 11. Our FAQ has been updated with more information about how to vote and what to do if you don't receive your voting credentials.

Prepare for what's next

We know that the possibility of job action raises many questions, from how essential services work, to how it could impact your finances. That's why we've updated our FAQ to address your most common questions, and prepared a financial planning resource to prepare yourself and your family in the case of a strike.



We have also scheduled three, 1-hour online workshops through the Credit Counselling Society on Preparing for Temporarily Reduced Income which will take place on Friday August 8th, Monday August 11th, and Tuesday August 12th at 6:00 p.m. PST. Join us on Zoom here or find a local phone number to call in here.

We will continue to keep you informed. Please respond to this email with your questions.



In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP