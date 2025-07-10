Updates from your committee chair

This week, your Public Service Bargaining Committee resumed negotiations with the employer in Vancouver.

In a new video update, BCGEU President and Bargaining Committee Chair Paul Finch outlines the latest developments at the table. While there has been some progress in the last week-particularly on component proposals and non-monetary items like the Rapid Grievance Tribunal-the employer has not yet responded to our monetary counteroffer.

Additionally, we have not seen any meaningful movement on key priorities identified by members, such as fair access to telework and removal of the broken and outdated Public Service Job Evaluation Plan (PSJEP).

As bargaining continues in Victoria next week, the committee's next steps will depend on how the employer responds to our monetary counteroffer. In the meantime, we are preparing for all possible outcomes-including being prepared to take a ratification vote on a tentative agreement, or if necessary, a strike vote.

Watch the video update from Paul Finch here. As always, we are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.

Not receiving updates?

Some of you have reached out to inform us that you know of co-workers who haven't been receiving bargaining emails. This likely means that we don't have their current contact info. Please forward this message to them and encourage them to sign up on the BCGEU member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. When signing up they should include their Employee ID or BCGEU Member ID to avoid delays in processing.



Bargaining 101 video: What you need to know

Not sure how the bargaining process works? We've got you covered. Earlier this year, we shared our Bargaining 101 video -a quick and informative guide that walks you through the key steps of negotiating a collective agreement and what outcomes are possible.

If you haven't watched it yet, we encourage you to check it out. It's a great way to understand how your bargaining committee is navigating this process-and how we're prepared for every scenario.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP