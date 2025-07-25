Understanding the process: Your key questions answered

Many BCGEU members in the BC Public Service are new to the collective bargaining process and may be preparing to participate in a strike authorization vote for the first time. We know you have questions-and we're here to help.

To support you in understanding the process, we've answered some of the most frequently asked questions.

Visit the FAQs section of the Public Service Bargaining Information Hub to learn more about:

The upcoming strike authorization vote

How essential services work

Details on upcoming information sessions

And much more

We'll continue to update the FAQs regularly, so check back often to stay informed.



In case you missed it: Bargaining update on CKNW

Yesterday, bargaining chair Paul Finch joined CKNW 730's Simi Sara to discuss key issues at the bargaining table: from the affordability crisis facing members to the growing imbalance between management and frontline staff -and why it matters.

He also shared what's ahead as over 34,000 public service members prepare for a strike authorization vote beginning August 11.

Missed the interview? Catch the full conversation here.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





