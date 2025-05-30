New lead negotiator:

We are pleased to welcome veteran negotiator Linsay Buss as the new Lead Negotiator for the Public Service Bargaining Committee. Linsay is widely regarded as one of the most skilled negotiators in the province, known for securing significant gains at the bargaining table.



She brings a wealth of experience, having served on the public service bargaining committee for four rounds, and seven additional rounds at the component level as component chair. Linsay has also led negotiations on several complex, large-scale provincial agreements involving thousands of members.



Linsay’s leadership and deep understanding of the bargaining landscape will be a powerful asset in our upcoming negotiations.



New Component 20 vice-president:

We also welcome Sebastian Kallos as the new Vice-President of Component 20, Environment, Technical and Operations. A long-time BCGEU member and wildland firefighter based out of Pemberton, Sebastian most recently served as Local 2003 Chairperson. We look forward to his leadership and continued advocacy for Component 20 members.



Finally, we offer our heartfelt gratitude to Rob Davis, the outgoing Component 20 Vice-President. Rob will be continuing in an advisory capacity to aid with the transition until he begins a well-deserved retirement in the coming months. Rob’s dedication, leadership, and service to the union have left a lasting impact, and we wish him all the best in this next chapter.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff



UWU/MoveUP