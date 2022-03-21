We've reached the end of the 7th week since the start of public service bargaining. After 15 days away from the table, the employer has invited us back and we are in the process of scheduling new dates. We will inform you as soon as details are worked out.

Your bargaining committee remains steadfast on achieving a fair wage increase, as we've heard loud and clear from you that it is critical to reaching an agreement our members can ratify. As you know, any wage offer that does not provide cost of living protection (COLA) is essentially a wage cut. Our members deserve COLA protections, and government can afford them.

While we are scheduling new bargaining dates, the contract expiration of March 31st is fast approaching. You may be wondering what will happen on April 1st? The answer is, April 1st is business as usual for you and your coworkers unless you hear otherwise from our union.

You may also be wondering what happens to the essential services negotiations and strike vote preparations that have already started. We will continue with all of that work as a standard part of the bargaining process.

We remain committed to getting a deal and optimistic about what can be achieved once we are back at the table with the employer, but we will continue to prepare for every eventuality.

Remember:

We're asking all members in the public service to update your contact information in the Member Portal before your contract expires on March 31st.

If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today.

Already have a Member Portal account? You can log in here. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. It's more important than ever to make sure that our union has your up-to-date contact information.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee

Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff

UWU/MoveUP