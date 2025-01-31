Click here to find info on COVID-19

Public Service Bargaining Update - Progress made on non-monetary issues as week 2 of Public Service bargaining concludes - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 31, 2025


The second week of public service bargaining has concluded in Burnaby. For updates about the progress of negotiations so far, check out this video update from Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the Public Service Bargaining committee. In the video, Paul discusses bargaining strategy, and addresses key non-monetary items, in particular, the Public Service Job Evaluation Plan.
BCGEU members working in the public service have overwhelmingly indicated support for efforts to replace the Job Evaluation Plan with a modernized classification system to place members on the wage grid. Your bargaining committee is fighting to dismantle the current system: it’s out of date and suppresses wages.

So far this round, negotiations have centered around a range of significant non-monetary issues that members have told us are important, including the replacement of the Job Evaluation Plan. We anticipate moving into monetary issues in early spring, as government has not yet set their mandate.

The tone at the table has been respectful, and steady progress has been made over the two weeks we have been at the table. Both sides are continuing to explore each other’s proposals.

Next bargaining meetings
 
Our next bargaining dates are scheduled for Monday, February 3 to Wednesday, February 5 in Victoria, and dates are currently scheduled until the end of February. We are committed to bargain with the priorities that you put forward and will continue to provide weekly updates.
 
In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee  

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair   
Maria Bennett, Treasurer   
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President  
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President  
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President  
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative  
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President  
Faith Johnston, Component 12 1st Vice-President  
Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President 
Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member 
Benefits and secretary to the PSBC 
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative 
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff 

