|
Next bargaining meetings
Our next bargaining dates are scheduled for Monday, February 3 to Wednesday, February 5 in Victoria, and dates are currently scheduled until the end of February. We are committed to bargain with the priorities that you put forward and will continue to provide weekly updates.
Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current, so you can get regular updates during bargaining.
If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren’t getting emails, we don’t have their contact info.
It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information throughout the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Bennett, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 1st Vice-President
Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President
Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member
Benefits and secretary to the PSBC
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs