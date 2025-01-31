Next bargaining meetings



Our next bargaining dates are scheduled for Monday, February 3 to Wednesday, February 5 in Victoria, and dates are currently scheduled until the end of February. We are committed to bargain with the priorities that you put forward and will continue to provide weekly updates.



Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current, so you can get regular updates during bargaining.



If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren’t getting emails, we don’t have their contact info.



It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information throughout the bargaining process.





In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 1st Vice-President

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff



UWU/MoveUP