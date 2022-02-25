Public service bargaining has resumed for the week of March 1st in Victoria.



Today begins week four of negotiations between your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA). We expect to begin talking money with the PSA within the next week. So far, our talks have centered around non-monetary proposals.



The committee is made up of BCGEU members tasked with negotiating new terms of a collective agreement for you and 31,500 other B.C. government workers employed in every community across the province. The current agreement is set to expire on March 31.



The infographic below provides a visual guide of where we are in the bargaining process, and offers a helpful understanding of how bargaining works.

Download Collective Bargaining 101 Infographic here





