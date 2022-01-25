Component bargaining for the Administrative Services Component will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.
Your bargaining committee is comprised of:
Maria Middlemiss, Vice President, Administrative Services Component
Matt Damario, 2nd Vice President, Administrative Services Component
Robert (Bob) Kary, Local 1208 Chairperson
Danielle (DJ) Pohl, Local 1204 Chairperson
Jason Singh, Local 1203 1st Vice Chairperson
Sheila Puga, BCGEU Staff Negotiator
Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.
An update will be provided to all members at the conclusion of bargaining.
