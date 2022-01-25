Component bargaining for the Administrative Services Component will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.



Your bargaining committee is comprised of:



Maria Middlemiss, Vice President, Administrative Services Component

Matt Damario, 2nd Vice President, Administrative Services Component

Robert (Bob) Kary, Local 1208 Chairperson

Danielle (DJ) Pohl, Local 1204 Chairperson

Jason Singh, Local 1203 1st Vice Chairperson

Sheila Puga, BCGEU Staff Negotiator



Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.



An update will be provided to all members at the conclusion of bargaining.





