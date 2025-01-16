

We recognize that this morning’s email from Shannon Salter—referring to budget restraints, “reviewing reporting structures” and “considering opportunities for streamlining”—may have caused concern for quite a few members.



This is a time of uncertainty and struggle for many of us, and we want to assure you that our union is actively engaged in this matter.



These economic forecasts will not impact our strategy as bargaining kicks off next week. We remain committed to negotiating a strong agreement that addresses members’ needs.



Delivering on government’s commitments to effective public services starts with investing in frontline public sector workers who deliver the services B.C. residents rely on every day.



In recent years, excluded management positions have grown at nearly twice the rate of frontline roles (51.9% to 27.9%). Redirecting funds from management to frontline workers isn’t just common sense—it’s the most effective way to cut costs while protecting the essential services that the people who live in British Columbia depend on.



The deficit that B.C. is facing is the result of large infrastructure spending—which, while necessary, ends up costing taxpayers more due to inefficient procurement processes—and tax breaks on resource revenues that shortchange B.C. residents of their fair share of our province’s wealth. It is not a result of overspending on public employees.



BCGEU members have been falling behind the rising cost of living over the past decade, and our union is heading to the bargaining table to reverse that trend and ensure we’re strengthened for years to come.



When times are tough, robust public services must be there to support our neighbours and communities.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee





Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 1st Vice-President

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member Benefits and Secretary to the PSBC

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





