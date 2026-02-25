Strike Pay and T4s
We have recently received questions from members asking about when they will be receiving a T4 for their strike pay.
Strike pay is not considered taxable incomeby the Canada Revenue Agency and therefore it does not need to be reported as income on your tax return. That means you will not be issued a T4 for strike pay.
We know that many members are still new to working in the public service, and last fall's strike may have been your first time participating in job action. It's completely understandable to have questions about how strike pay works and how it may impact your taxes.
Thank you again for your solidarity and support during our historic strike.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
