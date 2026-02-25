Strike Pay and T4s

We have recently received questions from members asking about when they will be receiving a T4 for their strike pay.



Strike pay is not considered taxable incomeby the Canada Revenue Agency and therefore it does not need to be reported as income on your tax return. That means you will not be issued a T4 for strike pay.



We know that many members are still new to working in the public service, and last fall's strike may have been your first time participating in job action. It's completely understandable to have questions about how strike pay works and how it may impact your taxes.



Thank you again for your solidarity and support during our historic strike.



