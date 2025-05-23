Being prepared for job action

Bargaining update

In a new video update to members in the public service, Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU and chair of the Public Service Bargaining committee, discussed preparations for a potential strike vote and what to expect as we approach the upcoming bargaining dates in June.



Watch the video here.









The economic situation across the country

Paul highlighted the impact of a 40-year inflationary cycle on labour costs and the affordability crisis in British Columbia, and criticized past government overspending on capital projects, leading to declining revenues.



He also spoke about public sector labour efforts happening elsewhere across the country, particularly as Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) members and Canada Post workers (CUPW members) are currently taking bold steps to demand fairness and respect at the bargaining table. BCGEU public service members are facing a pivotal moment in our own contract negotiations, and we need a deal that addresses members' affordability challenges.





Preparations for a potential strike vote

Finally, Paul added that our union is preparing for job action, and our organizers are currently mobilizing for strike votes. We remain committed to reaching a fair agreement at the table, but if talks reach an impasse, we need to be ready-ready to organize, mobilize, and stand up for a collective agreement that reflects the importance of the work we do.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





