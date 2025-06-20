Employer tables opening wage offer

Public service bargaining has resumed in Vancouver following a pause in negotiations between your Public Service Bargaining Committee and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA).



On Tuesday, your employer tabled its monetary proposals, including wages and benefits. This includes a proposed two-year agreement with the following General Wage Increase (GWI):



Year 1: The employer proposed two options for Year 1 of the GWI.

Option A:

April 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.5% plus $0.15 per hour.

October 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.5% plus $0.15 per hour.

Option B:

April 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.75%

October 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.75%

Year 2:

April 1, 2026: increase rates of pay by 1.0%

October 1, 2026: increase rates of pay by 1.0%





In the coming days, your committee will conduct a thorough review of the offer and its overall framework. But we have already made it clear to the employer: their initial offer does not adequately address the priorities that members like you have consistently identified.



It's important to emphasize that this is the opening proposal, and significant work remains. We have reiterated to the employer that any path to a tentative agreement must include a monetary offer that meaningfully addresses the affordability crisis facing public service workers.



Your bargaining committee will be tabling a counteroffer next week which will include a monetary package that directly reflects the priorities raised by members. Public service workers have been clear: achieving competitive wages that make life more affordable is critical to reaching a deal.



To date, negotiations have centred on non-monetary proposals such as the establishment of a rapid grievance tribunal, the elimination of the job evaluation plan, and the inclusion of clear, consistent language around remote work and telework. Your committee is focused on reaching agreement on these key non-monetary issues.



Your bargaining committee remains fully committed to securing the best possible agreement for all members and will continue to bargain based on the priorities you have identified. Regular updates will continue as negotiations progress.





In the news

Paul Finch joined CKNW's Simi Sara on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing public service contract negotiations. In the interview, Paul outlines key bargaining issues, including the significant growth in excluded management positions compared to frontline workers-and how this is undermining effective public service delivery.



Paul also spoke with the Vancouver Sun about the importance of reaching an agreement that meaningfully addresses the affordability crisis facing public service workers.





In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP