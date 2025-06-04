MOU 1 and Your Job Security

In recent months, many BCGEU members working for B.C.'s public service have voiced concerns about job security. We understand the reasons for this concern and want to remind you of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) 1-an important provision in our collective agreement that safeguards regular civil service positions.



The current version of MOU 1 has been in effect since 2022, and in February, your bargaining committee secured the renewal of MOU 1. It was a significant step forward in this round of bargaining, particularly in light of the B.C. government's two hiring freeze announcements earlier this year and late last year.



What exact protections does MOU 1 provide?



The memorandum offers critical job protection for regular employees throughout the term of the collective agreement, with the exception of substantial workforce reductions.



We encourage all BCGEU members working for the public service to review the full text of MOU 1 on page 155 of the collective agreement.



Knowing and understanding the contents of MOU 1 will help ease your job security concerns. We encourage you to discuss with your steward how it applies to you.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP