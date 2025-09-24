Sign up for Payworks and direct deposit your picket pay!

Sign up for Payworks to make sure you're paid for any strike duties you're assigned to as quickly as possible, if you are part of the current job action or soon to be part of job action.



To do so, check your inbox for an email from [email protected] and follow the instructions. Be sure to check your spam/junk folders as well. You will be asked to confirm your identity, to create your login credentials and to set up direct deposit by providing your banking information.

If you have not received the initial email or are having problems with the link, be sure to:

Confirm that your personal email address is up to date on the BCGEU Member Portal.

Confirm you are using the most recent Payworks email. If your registration has expired, a new Payworks email is sent out every Thursday. The link in that email expires after 7 days. Be sure to use the link from the most recent email-older links will not work. If you haven't received the Thursday email by Friday at noon, or if you're having other issues getting your account set up, please contact our strike support team at [email protected] or call 1-833-833-1647.

If you have accidentally deleted your Payworks email you can use the "Forgot your password?" link on the log-in page to prompt a new email from being sent.

Not signed up for direct deposit?



Watch our Payworks registration video for more information on how to sign up for direct deposit during the registration process.



For further info about Payworks, review the Public Service FAQ here.



For all other strike pay issues, please speak with your picket captain. The most common problem is shifts that were not recorded in the attendance app. Your picket captain can help you review and update your logged shifts.





UWU/MoveUP