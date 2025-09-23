Hi BCGEU -– starting today, we're going to be sending out a brief Escalation Update whenever the strike expands, so you have the info you need at a glance.



Today's Escalation (Tuesday, Sept 23)

2,800 additional workers are joining the strike today, including workers in Mining, Health, Forests, Transportation, Vehicle Safety, and more. This brings the total of BCGEU members on strike to over 10,300!

Worksites added today:

1515 Blanshard, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am 3400 Davidson Ave, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am 818 Fort St, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am 727 Fisgard Street, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am 940 Blanshard, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am 1150 McKenzie Ave, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am 102 Industrial Place, Penticton – picket line went up at 8:30am 205 Industrial Rd G, Cranbrook – no picket line; members working from this site are picketing at 117 10th Ave 1500 Woolridge St, Coquitlam – picket line went up at 8am 1801 Princeton-Kamloops Highway, Kamloops – members working from this site are picketing at 441 & 447 Columbia Street or 9881 Dallas Drive.





In addition, the following Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) sites are also struck, and members working at these sites should report to their nearest picket line, which can be found here:





7201 Trans Canada Hwy, Duncan

Highway 97, Fort Nelson

300 – 10003 110th Ave, Fort St. John

837 Park Drive, Golden

63620 Lougheed Highway, Hope

58705 Trans Canada Highway, Hope

100 Main Street, Penticton

2575 W Trans-Canada Hwy, Kamloops

2650 W Trans-Canada Hwy, Kamloops

58710 Trans Canada Highway, Hope

8150 Nordel Way, Delta

316 – 176th Street, Surrey

1326 Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay

360 – 1011 4th Avenue, Red Rock/Prince George

3870 Hwy 97 North, Quesnel

Highway 3, Sparwood

Hwy 16 East, Valemount





If you or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is one of the addresses listed above, you are on strike. Regardless of how often you work or if you work remotely, if your or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is included in the above list, you are on strike. If you're unsure of your home base or headquarters, talk with your coworkers or check the address on your paycheque, letter of employment, telework agreement and/or physical address of your worksite. Knowing your worksite is critical to ensuring you don't unknowingly scab (i.e., work when you're actually on strike). For more information, review "How do I determine if my worksite is on strike?" in our FAQs here.



The energy on the picket lines is high, and members are showing strength, creativity, and solidarity in every corner of the province. That energy is fueling our fight.



What's next: We'll send the next Escalation Update as soon as there's another escalation.





In solidarity,

Your Public Sector Bargaining Committee