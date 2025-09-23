Hi BCGEU -– starting today, we're going to be sending out a brief Escalation Update whenever the strike expands, so you have the info you need at a glance.
Today's Escalation (Tuesday, Sept 23)
- 2,800 additional workers are joining the strike today, including workers in Mining, Health, Forests, Transportation, Vehicle Safety, and more. This brings the total of BCGEU members on strike to over 10,300!
Worksites added today:
- 1515 Blanshard, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am
- 3400 Davidson Ave, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am
- 818 Fort St, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am
- 727 Fisgard Street, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am
- 940 Blanshard, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am
- 1150 McKenzie Ave, Victoria – picket line went up at 7:30am
- 102 Industrial Place, Penticton – picket line went up at 8:30am
- 205 Industrial Rd G, Cranbrook – no picket line; members working from this site are picketing at 117 10th Ave
- 1500 Woolridge St, Coquitlam – picket line went up at 8am
-
1801 Princeton-Kamloops Highway, Kamloops – members working from this site are picketing at 441 & 447 Columbia Street or 9881 Dallas Drive.
In addition, the following Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) sites are also struck, and members working at these sites should report to their nearest picket line, which can be found here:
- 7201 Trans Canada Hwy, Duncan
- Highway 97, Fort Nelson
- 300 – 10003 110th Ave, Fort St. John
- 837 Park Drive, Golden
- 63620 Lougheed Highway, Hope
- 58705 Trans Canada Highway, Hope
- 100 Main Street, Penticton
- 2575 W Trans-Canada Hwy, Kamloops
- 2650 W Trans-Canada Hwy, Kamloops
- 58710 Trans Canada Highway, Hope
- 8150 Nordel Way, Delta
- 316 – 176th Street, Surrey
- 1326 Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay
- 360 – 1011 4th Avenue, Red Rock/Prince George
- 3870 Hwy 97 North, Quesnel
- Highway 3, Sparwood
- Hwy 16 East, Valemount
If you or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is one of the addresses listed above, you are on strike. Regardless of how often you work or if you work remotely, if your or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is included in the above list, you are on strike. If you're unsure of your home base or headquarters, talk with your coworkers or check the address on your paycheque, letter of employment, telework agreement and/or physical address of your worksite. Knowing your worksite is critical to ensuring you don't unknowingly scab (i.e., work when you're actually on strike). For more information, review "How do I determine if my worksite is on strike?" in our FAQs here.
The energy on the picket lines is high, and members are showing strength, creativity, and solidarity in every corner of the province. That energy is fueling our fight.
What's next: We'll send the next Escalation Update as soon as there's another escalation.
In solidarity,
Your Public Sector Bargaining Committee
UWU/MoveUP
