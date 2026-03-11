Update on New Hiring Process

As you are aware, the head of the public service recently emailed public service workers about the new hiring process. Of particular concern are "laterally restricted competitions" which limit certain job postings to lateral transfers only, and do not provide opportunity for upward mobility.

Understandably, these changes have raised some questions and concerns for many members, especially around issues of fairness, transparency and access to advancement opportunities.

Your bargaining committee is closely monitoring these developments, and these issues will be on the agenda for upcoming Article 29 meetings with your employer in the coming weeks. We have also requested clarification from the Public Service Agency (PSA), including details around how this new process will operate.

In addition, our legal team is currently reviewing the new hiring policy to determine whether it violates the collective agreement. If it does, we may pursue a policy grievance. In the meantime, members who have been impacted by a laterally restricted competition may wish to consider filing a grievance.

We will continue to raise your concerns directly with your employer and provide you with updates as we receive them.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





