The strike vote is well underway, and we are gaining more momentum each day. Have you voted yet?



Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that over 500 members stepped up as worksite contacts to help with the vote – not to mention the 800 stewards who are also helping!



In addition, hundreds of members have been booked off to help get out the vote: These members are working hard making calls, sending texts, and running “pop up voting locations” outside worksites and community hubs to help make sure every member gets a chance to vote.



Why vote “yes”? A strong strike vote will send the employer a powerful message to come back to the bargaining table with a more reasonable offer, one that members will want to ratify. It is important to remember that voting in favour of a strike does not necessarily mean we will go on strike or commence other types of job action. Without a strike mandate, members’ wages will effectively be cut due to the high rate of inflation.



If you have NOT received your ballot yet, please contact us right away:

Bargaining email: [email protected] or

or Bargaining toll-free number: 1-888-984-1632



If you have questions about the strike vote, check out our FAQ page located in the Member Portal. Read them here and check back as this resource will be updated regularly.



Voting Opportunities

At most worksites, a steward or worksite contact is distributing ballots and administering the vote at the worksite. Contact [email protected] if you’re not sure who your worksite contact is.



You can also vote at any BCGEU area office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.



If you live or work in South Island or the Lower Mainland, you can vote at the Victoria or Burnaby Zone Houses:



Victoria Zone House

1250 Quadra Victoria*

Mon, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tues, Wed, Thurs 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fri, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Burnaby Zone House

4423 Ledger Ave, Burnaby*

Tues, Wed, Thurs 9 a.m.-7 p.m.



*Both Zone Houses will be operational on this weekly schedule until at least the close of the strike vote, excluding stat holidays.



IMPORTANT: You’ll need your Member ID or Employee ID to vote.



Also, if you haven’t already done so, please log in to Member Portal and ensure that your personal email and cell phone number are on file. The strike vote outreach team requires your personal contact information to connect with you about pop-up voting locations.



Find us on social media!

Remember to take a selfie when you cast your ballot, include the hashtag #bcgeuvotes and tag us. You can find us:

Farewell to Cynthia

Your bargaining committee would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to outgoing public service bargaining committee member Cynthia Mepham-Egli (Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson). On behalf of the entire public service bargaining unit, we wish Cynthia all the very best and we are grateful for her commitment and dedication. The committee would also like to offer a warm welcome to our newest member of the bargaining committee, Kayla Woodruff. Kayla has been a BCGEU member since 2016 and is a child protection social worker at MCFD. She has been on the BCGEU Young Workers Committee since 2019.



Once again, thanks to all of you. Together, let’s send a united message to the employer that it’s time to get back to the bargaining table with a wage offer that meets your needs.





In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff





Download PDF of notice here











