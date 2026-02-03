What you need to know about ongoing "efficiency reviews" and workforce changes
Over the past year, the employer has been carrying out what it calls "expenditure management and efficiency reviews" across the BC Public Service. These reviews have real impacts for workers, including hiring freezes, restructuring, and changes to how work is organized.
Earlier today, Shannon Salter, Head of the BC Public Service, sent an email to public service workers outlining the employer's approach. In that message, the employer indicated it will:
- Maintain a pause on hiring, with limited exceptions for positions deemed "critical"
- Rely on attrition to manage staffing levels
- Promote lateral movement and redeployment
- Consider early retirement incentives where appropriate
The employer characterized the province's financial situation as "challenging" and made clear that these measures are not temporary. Instead, the employer has framed this approach as a long-term shift-explicitly describing it as the "new normal."
What does this mean for members?
Your union is actively monitoring these developments and maintaining ongoing dialogue with the Public Service Agency (PSA) regarding workforce changes and their potential impacts on members.
In the meantime, your union will continue to demand transparency from the employer and ensure that all workforce changes comply with your collective agreement.
We know uncertainty is stressful. Your union remains committed to defending your rights, to advocate vigorously on behalf of members and will keep you informed every step of the way.
Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs