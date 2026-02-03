What you need to know about ongoing "efficiency reviews" and workforce changes

Over the past year, the employer has been carrying out what it calls "expenditure management and efficiency reviews" across the BC Public Service. These reviews have real impacts for workers, including hiring freezes, restructuring, and changes to how work is organized.

Earlier today, Shannon Salter, Head of the BC Public Service, sent an email to public service workers outlining the employer's approach. In that message, the employer indicated it will:

Maintain a pause on hiring, with limited exceptions for positions deemed "critical"

Rely on attrition to manage staffing levels

Promote lateral movement and redeployment

Consider early retirement incentives where appropriate

The employer characterized the province's financial situation as "challenging" and made clear that these measures are not temporary. Instead, the employer has framed this approach as a long-term shift-explicitly describing it as the "new normal."



What does this mean for members?

Your union is actively monitoring these developments and maintaining ongoing dialogue with the Public Service Agency (PSA) regarding workforce changes and their potential impacts on members.

In the meantime, your union will continue to demand transparency from the employer and ensure that all workforce changes comply with your collective agreement.

We know uncertainty is stressful. Your union remains committed to defending your rights, to advocate vigorously on behalf of members and will keep you informed every step of the way.

Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP