As you heard from us last week, contract negotiations between your bargaining committee and your employer remain suspended, and for now, your collective agreement remains in place. This means it is business as usual in your workplace unless and until you hear differently from your union.



Your bargaining committee remains committed to getting a fair deal, and we are ready to get back to the bargaining table as soon as government comes to us with a serious wage proposal that meets your needs. In the meantime, we continue to prepare for every eventuality, and that includes the essential services negotiations and strike vote planning that are currently underway.



Check it out: New Bargaining video and Infographic



We understand you may have many questions throughout this bargaining process. That’s why we’ve filmed this video featuring members of your bargaining committee explaining in greater detail about the next steps involved.





Also check out this bargaining infographic, a visual road map explaining where we are.



While essential services negotiations are going on, we will be focusing on member education to make sure every one of you has a chance to ask questions and get the information you need to be prepared for a strike vote. This will include upcoming interactive Zoom webinars and telephone townhalls in the coming weeks.



BCGEU President Stephanie Smith in the media



On a final note, we encourage you to check out BCGEU President and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee Stephanie Smith’s interview on CKNW’s Mike Smyth Show yesterday. President Smith talked about the current state of negotiations and its impact on you and the 33,000 other public service members covered under this contract.



Stephanie was also on Global BC News and Chek News.







Member Portal

It’s more important than ever to make sure that our union has up-to-date contact information for every member of this bargaining unit.



So please, log in to member portal and make sure we have your personal contact information—personal email, home mailing address, personal cell phone number. We would like to remind you that you can’t use your employer’s email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.



Click here to visit the BCGEU member portal to review and update your contact information. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today. If you know of any of your co-workers who are not receiving these updates from our union, please ask them to update their information also. Thank you.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



