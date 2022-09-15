

It’s here — the comprehensive ratification bulletin we promised. It contains the information you need to understand the tentative agreements (for both the main agreement and your component agreement) with your employer with confidence.



These tentative agreements come after nearly eight months of bargaining and historic job action that lasted over two weeks.



Click here to download a copy.



In addition to the ratification bulletin, visit BargainingBC.ca/ratification for a number of supporting materials on ratification, including: an online wage calculator to see how your wages would change over the duration of the agreement Note: We are aware that at least one other wage calculator has been circulating. We encourage members to use this wage calculator as it accounts for the full range of wage increases, not just the GWI.

to see how your wages would change over the duration of the agreement the full text of changes to the main agreement

to the main agreement the full text of changes to your component agreement

a form to request a printed copy of the ratification bulletin. You can also pick up a copy at your area office Over the next two weeks leading up to the vote, your Public Service Bargaining Committee will be conducting a series of online education sessions to ensure that members will have the opportunity to ask questions and get the information they need to cast an informed vote. Please plan to attend one of these sessions. Dates and formats of these sessions are listed below.



Details on the vote, which will be conducted electronically, can be found in the ratification bulletin.



Please vote. This agreement is yours. Have your say.