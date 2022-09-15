The federal government has announced that September 19, 2022 (Monday) will be a federal holiday to recognize the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. All BCGEU offices are closed that day and will reopen on September 20 (Tuesday).
Public Service ratification bulletin now available, member education forums start next week, voting details to follow - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on September 15, 2022
It’s here — the comprehensive ratification bulletin we promised. It contains the information you need to understand the tentative agreements (for both the main agreement and your component agreement) with your employer with confidence.
These tentative agreements come after nearly eight months of bargaining and historic job action that lasted over two weeks.
In addition to the ratification bulletin, visit BargainingBC.ca/ratification for a number of supporting materials on ratification, including:
an online wage calculator to see how your wages would change over the duration of the agreement
Note: We are aware that at least one other wage calculator has been circulating. We encourage members to use this wage calculator as it accounts for the full range of wage increases, not just the GWI.
the full text of changes to the main agreement
the full text of changes to your component agreement
a form to request a printed copy of the ratification bulletin. You can also pick up a copy at your area office
Over the next two weeks leading up to the vote, your Public Service Bargaining Committee will be conducting a series of online education sessions to ensure that members will have the opportunity to ask questions and get the information they need to cast an informed vote. Please plan to attend one of these sessions. Dates and formats of these sessions are listed below.
Details on the vote, which will be conducted electronically, can be found in the ratification bulletin.
Please vote. This agreement is yours. Have your say.
Save these dates – online information sessions
Questions about the tentative agreement? Plan to attend a member education forum and encourage your co-workers to do so as well.
We want to ensure that members’ questions about the new tentative agreement are answered. That’s why our bargaining committee will be hosting a series of member education events to review key elements and answer questions about the tentative agreements – both the main agreement and your component agreement.
Main agreement – Zoom We expect much of the same information to be covered in the meetings. Feel free to attend one, some or all.
Component agreement – Telephone townhalls Plan to attend one of our telephone town halls to discuss your component agreement
Component 1 – Sept 27 at 7:30am; Sept 29 at 7pm
Component 5 – Sept 27 at 7pm; Sept 29 at noon
Component 6 – Sept 26 at noon; Sept 28 at 7pm
Component 12 – Sept 26 at 7pm, Sept 28 at noon
Component 20 – Sept 27 at 7pm, Sept 29 at 7:30am
You will be called when the telephone town hall starts.
Be sure your contact information is up to date. This is crucial To ensure that your voting credentials go to the right place, our union must have your current contact information – both email and mailing address. You can review and update this information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting your area office
Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair Paul Finch, Treasurer Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1 Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5 Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6 Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6 Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12 Matt Damario, Component 12 Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20 Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator Lisa Lane, Support Staff
