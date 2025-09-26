Public Service Sign-Making Party – Show solidarity with striking workers and get your site ready for the front lines!

✊ In case you didn't see last night's email: Because of the pressure we've maintained on the picket lines, the government has asked us to return to the bargaining table. Negotiations will resume on Monday (Sept. 29). Picket lines remain up, and today's escalations will continue – because direct action works. It's how we pressured the government to return to the table, and it's how we're going to achieve the gains we set out to win.

Calling all Public Service members currently not on strike!

Let's come together in solidarity with our striking coworkers - and get ready in case your site goes out to support your bargaining team when they get back to the table on Monday. Join us to make powerful, creative, and pro-worker signs for the picket lines. Whether you're a sharpie wiz, a slogan genius, or just ready to show up - we need you there. All supplies will be provided.

Let's support the front lines and prepare to join them.

🗓 Date: Monday, Sept. 29

🕒 Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

📍Location: Most area offices + BCGEU headquarters (Victoria area office is not participating)

🍕Food: Pizza will be provided

📌Sign up: Sign up at this link so we know how many to expect.

The public service sign-making party is a chance to:

Show solidarity with those taking action on behalf of us all

Take signs back to your coworkers and get your worksite ready to strike

Connect with your public service coworkers and contribute in a meaningful way

Boost morale on the picket line with fresh solidarity signs for the front lines

Get creative with powerful, pro-worker slogans, colors, and designs

Whether you're full of great solidarity slogans or just want to lend a hand, we'd love to see you there.

✊ Bring your solidarity, your creativity, and your voice!

Please sign up at this link and we'll see you soon!





