Dear BCGEU members not working in the Public Service,





A lot has happened with the public sector strike since we were in touch last week.

The employer has left us no choice but to escalate job action sharply and we've added thousands of workers to the strike in the past few days. The vast majority of public sector workers are now on strike. Over 25,000 BCGEU members are taking job action and 475 worksites are impacted.

Can you amplify the voices of striking workers by telling your MLA to fund the frontlines? It takes only a few minutes to send a message directly to your MLA.

In addition to the escalating strikes, we organized major rallies in Vancouver and Victoria. We filled the streets and dominated the news cycle in an inspiring display of determination and solidarity.

This week we've been very clear: we will keep fighting for a deal that addresses the affordability crisis our workers are facing. Job action will continue to escalate until the government returns to the table with a fair deal. We won't back down.

Report back on the Vancouver Rally

Last week, over 2,000 people took to the streets to push for a fair deal to addresses long-standing issues of wage erosion, cost-of-living increases, and basic respect for public sector workers. The Vancouver rally was a beautiful demonstration of worker power and solidarity. If you missed it, you can watch the livestream on our YouTube Channel, Facebook and Instagram

Report back from the Victoria Rally

On Monday, more than 10,000 workers, unions, and supporters filled the streets of Victoria. It was one of the largest labour rallies in decades, and when rallies this big have happened in the past, they've been turning points for B.C.'s public services.

In Victoria, the march started at Centennial Square, and grew larger, louder, and more powerful as picket lines joined us along the route. The energy was electric and our message was clear: We are united. We are strong. And we are not backing down.



By the time we reached the Legislature, the crowd was so massive that we spilled out into the surrounding streets. Representatives from at least eight other unions, representing millions of workers across Canada, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in solidarity.

Monday was a strategic day for a massive action. It was our largest escalation of job action yet and the first day of the fall legislative session. As elected officials gathered in the legislature for opening ceremonies, thousands of us outside made sure the justified demands of workers couldn't be ignored.

There were so many people that we caused traffic jams in real life AND on the airwaves. We overloaded the cell networks and our livestreams on YouTube and Facebook couldn't keep up. Usually, too many people is a good problem to have, but we're sorry that overloaded airwaves meant many of you had trouble viewing the livestream.

To see the size of the rally check out this photo album from Monday's incredible event.

Thank you!

These rallies would not have been possible without the tireless work of volunteers who made art, assembled signs, served as march marshalls, helped with site set up, provided first aid, and made sure everyone was able to check in for their picket shift.

To every member who volunteered, marched, rallied, or cheered from afar: thank you. Your energy, solidarity, and determination are what make this movement powerful.

CBA talks have reached impasse

On Oct 3, members of the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) which includes 13,000 BCGEU members announced that negotiations with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) have broken down and have reached impasse. CBA members work in critical, community-based health services across B.C., including drug and alcohol treatment centres, adult day care, detox and emergency shelters, women's clinics, seniors' services, mental health group homes, home support, and more. Despite bargaining since March, the employer has failed to meaningfully engage on key non-monetary issues that matter most to frontline workers.

We'll be in touch again soon with further updates.



In solidarity,



Paul Finch

President









UWU/MoveUP