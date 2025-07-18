FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



July 18, 2025 VICTORIA, B.C. – Over 34,000 members of the BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working for B.C.’s public service will prepare to take a strike vote following a breakdown in negotiations for their next collective agreement. The union and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA) reached an impasse today over key issues, including competitive wages, fair access to telework, and a modernized contract. “Workers are facing an affordability crisis and if wages don’t keep up with the cost of living, we lose skilled workers – that means fewer wildfire fighters defending our communities, fewer healthcare workers keeping our families healthy, and fewer administrative professionals providing access to services,” said bargaining chair and BCGEU president Paul Finch. “The PSA’s current offer falls far short of addressing members’ needs and has only deepened frustration with their employer. Now members of the public service will decide next steps in raising their voices and pushing for the fair deal they deserve.” The union's proposal, tabled the week of June 23rd, was for a two-year deal and proposes lifting wages for members at the lower end of the pay scale, and targeted occupational adjustments and bonuses into base salaries to provide lasting improvements. The proposal is designed to address the affordability crisis workers are facing so that we can strengthen the public services people in British Columbia depend on. In support of workers’ demands, a new report released today by the BCGEU, B.C.’s public service: An investment in public safety and a healthy economy, demonstrates how investing in public sector workers is both necessary and economically feasible. Referencing BC Public Service data, research from other jurisdictions across Canada and internal BCGEU member survey data, key findings include: B.C.’s public service workers are comparatively underpaid and on average make less than the average wage of B.C. workers, and often less than their counterparts in the private sector or comparator jurisdictions with a comparable cost of living. B.C.’s public service is smaller than the Canadian total – and we’re hiring too many managers instead of frontline, direct service positions. There is fiscal room to make responsible investments in the public service workforce without compromising economic stability, especially if government pursues available options for new revenue. “Government has options to work with – what's required is the political will," continued Finch. "They can correct the imbalance in public service staffing by investing more in frontline roles and less in management, they can reduce expenditures by limiting contracting out, and they can access smart new revenue streams to sustain public services for the long term.” The union will now initiate preparations for a strike vote, including comprehensive outreach to ensure all members are equipped with the information needed to make an informed decision. As such, the strike vote is estimated to begin mid-August. BCGEU members working in the public service took job action in 2022 during the last round of contract negotiations, resulting in a two-week strike at BC Liquor Distribution Branch warehouses, disrupting sales of liquor and cannabis across the province, before reaching an agreement. The BCGEU’s public service bargaining unit is one of the largest in B.C., consisting of over 34,000 members. Negotiations began on January 22, 2025, and their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2025. For media inquiries, please contact: BCGEU Communications

[email protected]

604-291-9611 Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service