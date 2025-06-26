As a Worksite Contact during this round of public service bargaining, we understand you likely have questions about your role. We want to make sure that you feel prepared to take on this important work.



That’s why we have just released this video to guide you:





In addition, we have prepared a resource package and one-pager that you can refer to for information about the Member Web App, how to connect with coworkers, and who to go to with questions.



Additional resources for Worksite Contacts can be found at

https://www.bcgeu.ca/ps_bargaining_resources



Please take just a few minutes to review these resources and learn more about how we are all getting ready to take collective action. We need everyone’s help to win the agreement we deserve!



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Team



