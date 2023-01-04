BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

January 4, 2023

POSITION: PURCHASING ASSISTANT

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a Purchasing Assistant to work with the Procurement Officer. This position will report to the Finance Manager.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the direction of the Procurement Officer, the successful applicant will: process and/or prepare a variety of documents, including project and purchasing reports, contracts, forms and general correspondence; research/source products and services; formulate procurement activities and determine specifications, service and delivery requirements; summarize and present procurement findings to the Procurement Officer; contact vendors, elected officers and senior staff to set up meetings and/or site visits; maintain a filing system; develop and maintain systems to monitor service provider documents and procurement Q&As; assist in the review and development of policies and procedures for the BCGEU regarding procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods as required by the union; assist in ensuring that procurement activities are in compliance with BCGEU policies, procedures and Financial policies; assist in planning, scheduling and coordinating major procurement activities; other related duties as required .

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have: 3-4 years' administrative experience; a minimum of 2 years' experience in purchasing and/or procurement; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; Purchasing Certificate preferred; demonstrated knowledge of purchasing and competitive bid processes; demonstrated understanding of purchasing policies and procedures; excellent Microsoft Word, Excel and Adobe skills; keyboarding 40 - 50 wpm; Microsoft Outlook; excellent organizational, time management, communication and interpersonal skills. Applicants must have the ability to deal with all levels of elected officers and staff within the union and with outside contacts professionally, tactfully and with diplomacy; ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

