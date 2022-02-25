March 8th, 2022 marks International Women's Day. With over 100 years of history, International Women's Day is a time to celebrate the social, economic, and political achievements of women, and marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

Each year International Women's Day is recognized with a unique theme. This year's theme, "Break the Bias", raises awareness against bias, encouraging us to actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping each time we see it.



We invite you celebrate International Women's Day this year by wearing purple ribbons on March 8, 2022. Purple is the official colour of International Women's Day and is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.

The purple ribbons are provided and funded by the BCGEU's Component 1 Corrections & Sheriff Services and will be available at your workplace on March 8th.



I would like to recognize Component 1 Women's Representative Teresa Shaley for once again taking the lead on this important campaign, helping us to meaningfully acknowledge International Women's Day at our workplaces.



On behalf of Component 1, I wish you all a happy International Women's Day.



In solidarity,



Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP