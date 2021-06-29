Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that bargaining unit members have voted 100 % in favour of ratification!



As the tentative agreement has now been ratified your renewed 2021-2024 collective agreement is now in effect.



It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, you can refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete representation of the collective agreement language currently in effect.

In solidarity

Ryota (Andrew) Takahara, Bargaining Committee Member

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative

