Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
Quadra Daycare Society - Tentative Agreement Ratified - BCGEU
Published on June 29, 2021
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that bargaining unit members have voted 100 % in favour of ratification!
As the tentative agreement has now been ratified your renewed 2021-2024 collective agreement is now in effect.
It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, you can refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete representation of the collective agreement language currently in effect.