Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Quadra Daycare Society - Tentative Agreement Reached - BCGEU

Quadra Daycare Society - Tentative Agreement Reached - BCGEU

Published on June 17, 2021

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement.

Full details about the deal will be provided shortly.

A ratification meeting is scheduled for, Tuesday June 22, 2021 from 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm. Voting will begin following the meeting.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 

In solidarity

Ryota (Andrew) Takahara, Bargaining Committee Member
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP