Quadra Daycare Society - Tentative Agreement Reached - BCGEU
Published on June 17, 2021
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement. Full details about the deal will be provided shortly.
A ratification meeting is scheduled for, Tuesday June 22, 2021 from 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm. Voting will begin following the meeting.
Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.
