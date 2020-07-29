QUALITY ASSURANCE TEST LEAD
ADMINISTRATIVE REPRESENTATIVE
ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT
INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING July 29, 2020
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a Quality Assurance lead and tester to work in the IT Services section of the Administration Department, effective date to be determined.
DUTIES:
The Quality Assurance Test Lead is accountable for the overall quality of the software applications and integrations at the BCGEU, conducting software testing and quality evaluation of a broad variety of moderately complex applications, or most areas of considerably more complex applications. Duties include: create and document standard processes for QA in a collaborative agile environment; oversee and implement best practices relating to quality of the software; work collaboratively with Development team to validate requirements and technical designs; Create detailed, comprehensive and well-structured test plans and test cases; Estimate, prioritize, plan, and coordinate testing activities; perform functional, performance, cross browser and OS compatibility testing of user stories for internal and external applications; report on meaningful test results; Design, Build, review and maintain automation system
QUALIFICATIONS:
- University degree (or equivalent combination of skills and experience) in computing science or related discipline with good knowledge of SDLC and experience with Agile and Scrum development methodologies.
- 5+ years' experience in a QA role.
- Thorough knowledge of structured test methodology, test techniques and test processes as well as a strong understanding of QA best practices and testing fundamentals including creating test plans, writing test cases and best practices.
- Hands-on experience with automated testing of UI, Java based backend and REST APIs, integration testing and adept abilities in manual testing of REST APIs, desktop, mobile web and native mobile applications across multiple browsers and devices.
- Preferred hands-on experience with debugging/ tracing bugs through logs using command line/other tools.
- Strong analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and time management skills.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Travel may be required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.
Submit applications no later than 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
