B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

QUALITY ASSURANCE TESTER

(Temporary)

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

October 5, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a Quality Assurance (QA) Tester to work on union's development team for a term of up to 36 months. The BCGEU's development team is a small technology team tasked with delivering digital solutions for the union's members and internal stakeholders.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a QA Tester, you will work directly with the development team in Burnaby. The QA Tester is accountable for the overall quality of the software applications and integrations at the BCGEU, conducting software testing and quality evaluation of a broad variety of moderately complex applications, or most areas of considerably more complex applications. In addition, you will be required to:

Create and document standard processes for QA in a collaborative agile environment

Implement best practices relating to quality of the software

Work collaboratively with Development team to validate requirements and technical designs

Create detailed, comprehensive and well-structured test plans and test cases

Estimate, prioritize, plan, and coordinate testing activities

Perform functional, performance, cross browser and OS compatibility testing of user stories for internal and external applications

Report on meaningful test results

Maintain automation test system

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

University degree (or equivalent combination of skills and experience) in computing science or related discipline with good knowledge of SDLC and experience with Agile and Scrum development methodologies

5+ years' experience in a QA role

Thorough knowledge of structured test methodology, test techniques and test processes as well as a strong understanding of QA best practices and testing fundamentals including creating test plans, writing test cases and best practices

Hands-on experience with automated testing of UI, Java based backend and REST APIs, integration testing and adept abilities in manual testing of REST APIs, desktop, mobile web and native mobile applications across multiple browsers and devices

Experience working with PostgreSQL and/or Microsoft SQL Server

Hands-on experience with debugging/tracing bugs through logs using command line/other tools

Strong analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and time management skills

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $2,989.17 – $3,404.88

Annual: $77,985.35 – $88,830.94

Transportation allowance: $550 monthly

Three-year term position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement, including paid vacation (3 weeks), comprehensive health and welfare benefit package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan for eligible employees. The BCGEU does not offer full-time remote work and the successful candidate will be expected to work in the office at least some of the time.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland