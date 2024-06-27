Last summer, your employer – the Public Service Agency (PSA) – offered a $10,000 annual bonus to all classifications in Sheriff Services, Adult Custody Corrections and Youth Custody Corrections in efforts to address the severe, ongoing recruitment and retention challenges. There was an oversight, however, in that the probation officers – approximately 15 Component 6 members who work alongside the correctional officers in correctional centres – were not included in this incentive.



Since that time, our union has advocated and fought for these members as they should also be entitled to same incentive pay. After months of pressing government hard on this issue, Hon. Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, agreed to have these members included. This is a direct result of our union's advocacy at the ministry level.



As noted in the addendum of the MOA, probation officers, active as of July 1, 2024 will be eligible for the annual retention incentive amount of $10,000 ($5,000 to be paid twice per fiscal year). The first payment of the semi-annual incentive payment will be effective July 1, 2024, retroactive to January 1, 2024. The payment will be pro-rated for partial periods based on the first month of eligibility.



While we are pleased that probation officers are finally getting the long-overdue recognition they deserve, we are disappointed that the incentive is not being given to all REVOII members whether they work in the community or a custody centre.





UWU/MoveUP