Hello BCGEU Members,

The union has been made aware of the critical incident that occurred at Raincity Jubilee on Friday, November 12. We are currently working with your elected leaders and stewards to ensure a proper investigation, risk assessment and follow up happens from Raincity Housing and Support Society.

While that process is ongoing, our immediate concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of any members who have been impacted by the events of Friday night. If you need mental health supports, there are several options available to you through your collective agreement and WorkSafeBC.

Your collective agreement provides counselling services through the Employee Assistance and Wellness program:

· Raincity Housing and Support Society

To access your employee assistance and wellness programs call 1-877-207-8833.

Visit: https://www.lifeworks.com/ca/

For all members, there is Peer-to-Peer counselling offered through Care for Caregivers that you can access here.

If you need to submit a claim to WorkSafeBC for a physical or psychological injury, you can do so here.

WorkSafeBC can also provide support for critical incidents without submitting a claim, including counselling services. If you would like to access those supports, you can do so here.

If you have further concerns, please contact your local steward or OHS rep. If you have additional Occupational Health and Safety concerns, you can reach us at [email protected].

In solidarity

BCGEU OHS

UWU/MoveUP