Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Raincity Housing & Support Society - Gibsons Modular Housing Program - Worksite Visit on Thursday, July 11, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Raincity Housing & Support Society - Gibsons Modular Housing Program - Worksite Visit on Thursday, July 11, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 28, 2024

 
Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite
and would like to hear from you!

 
Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.
 
This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.
                       

  • Date:               Thursday, July 11, 2024
  • Time:               4:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Location:        Gibsons Modular Housing Program
                             749 School Rd, Gibsons, BC V0N 1V9

 
In Solidarity,
 
Florentina Kelly
Local 803 Acting Chairperson
 
Kaja Ryzner
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP